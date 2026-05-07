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San Isabel Electric Association awards record $60,000 in scholarships to 37 students

KRDO
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Published 12:07 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- San Isabel Electric Association (SIEA) awarded a record $60,000 in scholarships to 37 students at its annual banquet on April 30.

Out of the 36 students who received $1,000 scholarships, 24 live in Pueblo County. This group includes 11 seniors from Rye High School and 13 students from Pueblo West High School, says SIEA.

This year, two students from Branson Reorganized School District earned the co-op's top scholarship honors. One of those students, William Doherty, was awarded the Brendon Beach Memorial Scholarship, according to SIEA.

Officials say this scholarship is in honor of Brendon Beach, a lineworker for SIEA who died in an off-duty auto accident in March 2024.

Regarding the selection process, SIEA’s Board of Directors Jacque Sikes said, "There are so many deserving students who apply for these scholarships, which makes choosing the winners incredibly difficult. These students exemplify the hard work, dedication, and perseverance we see across our service area, and they deserve the chance to pursue their dreams."

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