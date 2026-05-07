Skip to Content
News

Full weekend closure at Hancock Expressway near South Academy Boulevard

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 11:39 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is alerting the community that Hancock Expressway at South Academy Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, through noon Monday, May 11, for additional waterline work.

According to the city, the Hancock Expressway will be closed in all directions at the intersection with the following detours:

  • Westbound Hancock Expressway: Use Astrozon Boulevard
  • Eastbound Hancock Expressway: Use Jet Wing Drive
Detour Map provided by City of Colorado Springs

The city encourages drivers to use extra caution in the area due to traffic control devices, heavy equipment, safety signage, and workers on foot. The city says business access will remain open, and all work depends on the weather.

Bus stop locations will be affected, with the city recommending visiting the Mountain Metro Transit website for details.

The project is to provide the following improvements according to the city:

  • Smoother pavement and improved driving surface
  • Reduced standing water on roadway
  • Improved pedestrian access with a new multi-use path
  • Upgraded drainage infrastructure
  • Updated utilities and signage

To stay informed, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.