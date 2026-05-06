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WATCH: Bear rescued after cozying up in Falcon basement window well

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Published 8:55 AM

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A black bear’s unexpected nap inside a Falcon home turned into a coordinated rescue effort involving wildlife officers, homeowners and neighbors.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers responded to a home in Falcon on Wednesday after a roughly 250-pound male black bear wandered into a basement window well and fell asleep.

CPW says wildlife officers safely immobilized the bear before carefully bringing him through a basement window and into the home. From there, the operation became a team effort. The homeowner and another community member assisted officers in placing the bear onto a fabric litter and carrying him upstairs and outside to a waiting wildlife trailer.

Once secured, officers administered a reversal drug to wake the bear and transported him about three hours southwest of Colorado Springs, where he was released into a bear habitat according to CPW.

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Abby Smith

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