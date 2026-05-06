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Judge releases purported Jeffrey Epstein suicide note

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Published 4:59 PM

By Dan Berman, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge unsealed a purported suicide note from Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday.

The document is unverified and undated but was placed on the court docket in the case of a former cellmate of the late convicted sex offender who said he had found the note.

The note — which is not signed — reads, in part:

“They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!

“It is a treat to be able to chose ones time to say goodbye.”

“NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!

CNN is reaching out to the Justice Department for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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