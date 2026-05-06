FBI searches business, other locations associated with Democratic Virginia state senator

By Holmes Lybrand, Sunlen Serfaty, CNN

(CNN) — FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning on Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas’ personal office, a marijuana shop she co-owns and other locations, according to a source familiar with the probe and news footage of the law enforcement actions.

Lucas, a heavy hitter for Democrats in the state and president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, has recently focused her attention on redrawing the state’s congressional maps, which could help deliver her party additional seats in the upcoming midterm elections.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN the warrant being executed in Lucas’ hometown of Portsmouth was signed by a federal judge but would not comment on the target or scope of the investigation.

CNN has reached out to Lucas for comment. Lucas told Fox News: “I don’t know what’s going on.”

A person close to the state senator told CNN that federal agents were there when she arrived in the parking lot outside of her office, and they seized electronics and other items.

At least one marijuana dispensary, a shop near the senator’s office that she co-owns, was raided in connection with the search warrant.

Lucas, 82, has been an advocate of legalizing marijuana and has proposed using tax revenue from marijuana sales to help cover federal spending cuts that have affected Virginia under the Trump administration.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger acknowledged the raids but would not comment further.

“The Governor is aware of today’s law enforcement operation in Portsmouth,” the spokesperson said, ” In the absence of additional details, the Governor will not be commenting on a federal investigation at this time.”

Don Scott, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, said in a statement that “people should take this with a grain of salt and allow the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions” given the “politicization of this administration.”

US Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat, noted in a statement that the searches come two weeks after Lucas led the successful redistricting effort.

“While we await the full facts of the investigation, it must be acknowledged that this FBI raid occurs in the broader context of President Trump’s repeated abuse of the Department of Justice to target his perceived political opponents,” Scott said in the statement.

Following her redistricting victory, Lucas took to social media to troll President Donald Trump in a series of posts, including one in which she’s wearing boxing gloves.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.