Key moments from CNN’s California governor primary debate

By Patrick Svitek, Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — The seven candidates for California governor moved aggressively during CNN’s primary debate Tuesday night to distinguish themselves with just under a month left in the race and some voters already receiving ballots.

With increasing urgency to shake up a long-unsettled contest, many of the people on stage declared themselves the “only candidate” to carry certain distinctions. They picked fresh fights with each other – and in particular, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – after prior debates that were more civil.

“I can’t believe that on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name-calling and shouting and disrespect … that anyone wants to talk about my temperament,” said Democratic former Rep. Katie Porter at one point, alluding to the scrutiny she has faced over videos of her berating staff and a journalist.

The debate featured two Republicans — Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Trump-backed conservative commentator Steve Hilton — and five Democrats: Porter, Becerra, billionaire investor Tom Steyer, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Democrats are dominant in California, but the top two vote-getters regardless of party will advance in the June 2 nonpartisan primary. That’s forced Democrats to mix it up not just with each other, but also with the Republicans as they try to stand out and make the November ballot.

Here are takeaways from Tuesday night’s debate:

Democrats have to explain why they should remain in power

The candidates were asked why Democrats should receive another four years in charge of California after four terms in the governor’s mansion, even as the state is tied for having the country’s highest unemployment rate and has the highest average gas prices in the US.

The Democrats on stage struggled to articulate what’s going right in California.

Becerra blamed the state’s issues on Trump, saying that gas prices are up due to the war in Iran and grocery costs are high due to tariffs. Steyer said he would take on “special interests” to lower the cost of healthcare, housing and energy. Porter said California “does need to make changes,” and Mahan said the state deserves better.

“I’m the only Democrat in this race who has challenged the establishment within my own party to demand better results,” said Mahan, a moderate who has criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The two Republicans in the race were quick to point out their rivals’ lack of positive descriptions of the state.

“Why do Democrats deserve it? You just listened to probably 10-15 minutes of why they don’t,” Bianco said. “We are going to get nothing but the same from them. They brought us here.”

Katie Porter gets into the shot

One candidate who has worked especially hard to break through in the homestretch is Porter. She was an early leader in the field but lost some ground last year after a video came out showing her yelling at a staffer in 2021.

She released a TV ad this week that made light of the incident, concluding with her asking people in the background to “please get out of my shot.” That was the same request she made of the staffer in 2021, albeit less politely.

At Tuesday’s debate, she emphasized that she has repeatedly taken responsibility and apologized for the incident. Then she sought to change the focus to the “boys bullying and bickering” onstage.

“Californians can decide for themselves about my temperament based on what they’ve seen here tonight,” Porter said.

She tried to interrupt Steyer early on and pushed back when he touted himself as the only candidate “willing to take on the corporate interests.”

“It is ridiculous for Mr. Steyer to claim that he’s the only candidate that has taken on corporations, when I will tell you there are a lot of CEOs who have been whiteboarded,” Porter said, referring to her practice while in Congress of grilling executives in committee hearings using a dry-erase board.

An argument over single-payer healthcare

A section of the debate focused on Medicare for All highlighted the ideological divides between the Democrats on stage.

Becerra was asked whether he still supports a single-payer, government-funded healthcare system.

The former HHS secretary has supported single-payer for decades, but KQED reported that he backtracked on his support as he sought the endorsement from the California Medical Association. A spokesperson for Becerra told the outlet that a single-payer system is the “right goal” but not possible under the current administration.

The California Medical Association recently backed Becerra for governor.

During the debate Tuesday, Becerra tried to push back on claims that he was distancing himself from Medicare for All. “I haven’t changed. And so those reports were inaccurate,” he said. “I continue to be for Medicare for All.”

Steyer, who opposed Medicare for All when he ran for president in 2020 but now supports it, said it’s “the only way we can deliver healthcare as a right at a cost that California can afford.” Mahan said the candidates supporting single-payer “don’t know how to pay for it.” And Villaraigosa said he believes healthcare is a right, but Medicare for All is “pie in the sky.”

“People like you are the reason why we keep on spending more than we got,” he said to Becerra.

Spotlight on Becerra

The Democrats on stage sharpened their attacks on Becerra, whose campaign has shown signs of growth in recent weeks. Porter said that Becerra’s response on single-payer healthcare wasn’t clear, which she said was “disqualifying.” Villaraigosa said he’d heard Becerra flip-flop on the issue, which Becerra denied.

Mahan doubled down on his criticisms of Becerra’s experience, calling him a career politician who he argued failed to do enough to lower healthcare costs.

Becerra also faced criticism over a case involving his former chief of staff, who pleaded guilty last year to charges related to the theft of Becerra campaign funds. Becerra has not been charged with any wrongdoing in relation to the case, but Villaraigosa and Hilton both argued it reflects poorly on him. Hilton accused Becerra of being “mired, personally, in a corruption scandal.” Becerra told Hilton to read the indictment.

“I was not involved in the action,” Becerra said.

Steve Hilton treads carefully on Trump

Though Trump has endorsed him, Hilton treaded carefully around the topic of the president throughout the debate, perhaps recognizing how unpopular Trump is in deep-blue California.

Hilton reiterated his belief that the governor should be focused on working with the president, regardless of party. But he otherwise sought to stay out of the fray as the Democratic candidates bashed Trump and invoked the endorsement.

“Donald Trump’s his daddy, and he will protect him all the way through,” Becerra said.

“I don’t want to respond to silly name-calling,” Hilton replied, before changing the topic.

The candidates are asked to describe Gavin Newsom’s tenure

Newsom, who is term-limited as governor, has not endorsed in the race, but his legacy looms over it as he looks to a potential 2028 presidential campaign.

All the candidates were asked on Tuesday night to describe Newsom’s job performance in one word — and among Democrats, the results were mixed.

Villairagosa said “performative.” Porter said “bold.” Steyer said “progressive.” Becerra said “game-changing.” And Mahan said “incomplete.” (The San Jose mayor is perhaps the best known among the Democratic contenders for having disagreements with Newsom, particularly on homelessness, public safety and dealing with Trump.)

Unsurprisingly, the GOP candidates, Hilton and Bianco, panned Newsom’s job performance, describing it as “failed” and a “failure,” respectively. Bianco jokingly suggested Hilton had stolen his word.

The-CNN-Wire

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