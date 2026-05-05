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Downed trees and power lines a concern as Colorado storm approaches

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:18 PM
Published 5:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A significant winter storm is projected to hit Colorado, with wet, heavy snow posing a risk for downed tree limbs and power line damage.

As rains move into the area and temperatures drop, residents are advised to stay indoors and out of the frosty conditions. Although most of Colorado Springs is not expecting a lot of snowfall, the amount anticipated could still have an impact, creating a chance to take out power lines.

The City of Colorado Springs has prepared its response teams for the storm, reporting that all snowplow drivers are on standby, ready to work.

We also spoke with the City Forestry Team, which is ready to clean up any downed trees.

"It's hard when you have frost damage, like we did two weeks ago. And then the trees are now pushing out new buds, and then they get hit again. Just monitor maybe where you park sometimes, if you're like, okay, underneath trees may not always be the best option when we have heavy, wet spring snow." Says Matthew Puckett, city forester.

The City has advised residents that if they see a branch go down or any damage, they should use the GoCOS app, where a photo can be uploaded.

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Marina Garcia

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