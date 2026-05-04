Local groups react to Supreme Court stay on Mifepristone ruling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Supreme Court temporarily restored telehealth and mail access to the abortion pill mifepristone on Monday, May 4. The response comes after an emergency appeal that warned of potential chaos for patients who had appointments to access the drug.

This legal development briefly places abortion back at the forefront of national debate. Now, Colorado groups are chiming in on the debate over whether mailing the drug should be allowed.

Mifepristone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000, has been utilized by millions of people for 25 years and is proven safe and effective, according to officials. The drug has caused back-and-forth debate from pro-choice and pro-life groups regarding its safety and accessibility.

Laura Chapin, spokesperson for Cobalt, a reproductive rights advocacy group, highlighted mifepristone's long-standing use and safety record. Chapin noted the drug's FDA approval in 2000 and its safe and effective use by millions of people over 25 years. She challenged the necessity of in-person medical supervision for the medication.

"The argument that somehow you magically need to be, you know, like in the presence of a doctor standing next to you to use a drug that millions of women have used safely and effectively without, it simply doesn't work," Chapin said.

Chapin confirmed that individuals seeking a medication abortion can still access it by mail or telehealth, both within and outside Colorado, at least for now.

Chapin pointed out that patients in geographically diverse and challenging areas like rural and southern Colorado rely on telehealth and mail-order abortion care due to accessibility issues. She emphasized that the current legal conflict highlights a direct clash between states like Louisiana, which have chosen to ban abortion care, and states like Colorado, which have chosen to expand it.

Robyn Chambers, vice president of advocacy for children for Focus on the Family, expressed significant concerns about the safety of women using Mifepristone, especially when obtained by mail.

She stated her biggest concern is the lack of safety for women, saying that they are being misinformed about the drug's risks.

"My biggest concern is the lack of safety for a young woman. Women are being told that this is health care, and women are losing their lives. There are over 40,000 women who have had hemorrhaging. There are women who have had, over a thousand women, have had to have blood transfusions, sepsis, infection," Chambers said.

Chambers says that mail-order access for abortion pills does not constitute proper health care, saying that a doctor needs to be there.

"That is not health care. What other medical procedure is done at home without the supervision of a physician?" Chambers questioned. "If we are really, really, truly caring about women, if we're saying we're pro-woman, then she deserves to have access to medical care from a licensed physician that can talk to her about what she could expect."

Chambers expressed a desire for a permanent ban on abortion pills being sent through the mail, citing safety concerns. She argued that for women in rural communities, mail-order access is even more dangerous due to the potential for serious complications without immediate medical care.

The temporary stay issued by the Supreme Court is set to expire in one week. Following this period, the Supreme Court is expected to officially consider the matter and rule on whether to issue a longer-term stay on the mail-order ban for mifepristone as litigation over its safety guidelines continues.

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