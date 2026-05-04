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I-25 southbound lanes reopened near Fountain after police activity closure

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
Updated
today at 12:52 PM
Published 11:47 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation reports that all lanes are reopened near I-25 southbound between CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 after around an hour closure due to police activity.

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Abby Smith

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