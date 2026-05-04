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Grass fire near I-25 and Nevada now under control

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 1:07 PM
Published 12:31 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reports that a grass fire near I-25 and Nevada is now under control.

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Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD says smoke was visible from the highway. As of 12:30 p.m., officials reported that the fire was around 1/4 acre.

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Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to CSFD, the cause is under investigation.

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