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Nazem Kadri talks about scoring the game winning goal in game one against the Wild

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today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:31 PM

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild in game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs 9-6. Nazem Kadri scored the game winning goal.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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