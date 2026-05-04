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CMZoo introduces one-year-old male giraffe, Thorn

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo﻿
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Published 4:57 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) welcomes a new one-year-old male giraffe from the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance named Thorn.

CMZoo says Thorn is the son of BB, who was born at the zoo in 2020, and the grandson of the late breeding bull Khalid.

CMZoo
CMZoo
CMZoo
CMZoo

Officials say Thorn is settling in well, already enjoying taking lettuce from guests. The zoo encourages the community to come meet the newest member of the herd.

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Abby Smith

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