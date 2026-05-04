Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden have annouced the birth of their third child, a boy named Nautas.

“Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son,” wrote Madden, 47, who is a member of the pop-punk band Good Charlotte, in a post on Instagram Monday.

“We love life with our family – our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful,” he said, adding: “Having a blast… Sending all our best wishes – the Madden Family.”

Diaz, 53, who is best known for blockbuster movies such as “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “Vanilla Sky” (2001) and festive favorite “The Holiday” (2006), commented with several heart emojis on the post.

In March 2024, the couple announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, in a similar Instagram post.

Madden and Diaz, who generally avoid the spotlight together, wrote in that post that “for the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures.”

Diaz and Madden, who wed in 2015, announced the birth of their first child, a girl called Raddix, in January 2020.

In 2022, Madden posted a loving tribute to his wife to mark their wedding anniversary.

“Today 7 years married… Always dreamed of having a family like this,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth.”

CNN has contacted representatives of both Madden and Diaz for comment.

Diaz returned to the screen in January 2025 after a 10-year hiatus, appearing in the Netflix film “Back In Action” alongside Jamie Foxx.

“I loved those 10 years for me and my family,” she said of her time away from movie sets. “But I thought, ‘If I let this go away, if I don’t engage again, and if I don’t give it chance, I am a fool.’”

The-CNN-Wire

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