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Baby bison born at the Pueblo Zoo showing encouraging signs

Pueblo Zoo
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today at 5:00 AM
Published 7:39 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Zoo is welcoming the cutest new addition to the zoo's bison herd!

Zookeepers say a baby bison was born on Friday, May 1, and is already showing some strong early progress. The little one successfully checked off several important first-day milestones, including being alert, walking confidently, and nursing. 

According to caretakers, the calf's mother, Makani, also responded as expected after birth – helping remove the embryonic sac, gently encouraging the calf to stand and walk, and resting as needed.

No photo description available.
Courtesy: Pueblo Zoo

While all of these early signs are positive, zookeepers noted that the first days and weeks of life for a baby bison are very sensitive. Keepers and veterinarians are closely monitoring the pair and will be providing updates on the calf's condition as it continues to grow.

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the zoo’s newest arrival can already see Makani and her newborn calf on exhibit; however, staff ask guests to keep noise levels to a minimum.

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Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

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