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Are you looking to change jobs because of soaring gas prices? Tell us about it

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Published 2:27 PM

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — High gas prices are prompting some people to look for new jobs with shorter commutes or work-from-home options.

Are you considering switching jobs to reduce how much you are spending on gas? Or are you asking your boss if you can work remotely more often?

Share your story with us.

You could be contacted by a CNN reporter for a future story. We will not publish your responses without connecting with you first.

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