5 things to know for May 1: DHS shutdown, war powers, press dinner shooting, redistricting fight, Camp Mystic

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

King Charles III has wrapped up his whirlwind visit to the US, striking a careful balance between charm and diplomacy. Over the four-day trip, he projected unity and celebrated Britain’s “eternal bond” with America ahead of its 250th anniversary — while occasionally disagreeing with the president and even landing a few well-timed jokes.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ DHS shutdown

Congress voted to reopen parts of the Department of Homeland Security — including the TSA — on Thursday after weeks of Republican infighting that prolonged a record shutdown of the critical agency. President Donald Trump quickly signed the funding bill, ending a 75-day lapse that led to long lines at airports across the country. The move also narrowly averts another missed payday for many workers, just before paychecks were at risk of stalling once again. Read more.

2️⃣ War powers

President Trump on Thursday complained about congressional efforts to limit his war powers. Trump also said that no one knows the status of talks with Iran aside from himself and a handful of others, suggesting that negotiations are advancing despite the public appearance of a standstill. Read more.

3️⃣ Press dinner shooting

Prosecutors released a new video showing the frantic moments before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that President Trump and top Cabinet officials attended last weekend. The footage was filed along with other images of the suspect, his hotel room, and the extensive weapons arsenal he allegedly possessed, including a pistol and knives. Read more.

4️⃣ Redistricting fight

The fallout of the Supreme Court’s ruling this week, which further gutted the Voting Rights Act, is already unfolding. Louisiana Republicans are now delaying US House primaries just a day after the high court’s decision. Louisiana is just one of several Republican-led states eyeing changes to boost the party’s efforts to shore up more House seats, often at the expense of minority voters.

5️⃣ Camp Mystic

Camp Mystic — the Texas Christian girls camp where 27 campers and counselors died in last July’s devastating floods — has withdrawn its application to reopen this summer. The move follows mounting pressure from state leaders and victims’ families to keep the camp closed as multiple criminal and civil investigations remain underway. In recent months, the camp’s owners have faced intense backlash for exploring reopening despite those inquiries. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Video: Trump says his son would ‘probably’ be good on ‘The Apprentice’

President Trump addressed reports that his son, Donald Trump Jr., is rumored to be the host of “The Apprentice” reboot on Amazon.

Two full moons will captivate sky-gazers in May

The first, which has the nickname the flower moon, will peak later today.

New Banksy statue

Elusive street artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind a large statue that mysteriously appeared in the heart of London.

What’s next for Britney Spears after arrest

The pop star was charged in California on Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Here’s what could come next.

K-cafés are serving more than just coffee

They also offer interesting architecture and cultural experiences with a sense of escape.

Quiz time

Which group was honored at the Oval Office this week?

A. Pulitzer Prize winners

B. NFL Super Bowl champions

C. NCAA basketball champions

D. Artemis II astronauts

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ Curious shark chases surfer

Two foil surfers off the California coast had a close encounter with a shark that began trailing one of them at close range. See the video.

The-CNN-Wire

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