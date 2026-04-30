Woodland Park power outages and slippery roads caused by late-season snow

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Living in Colorado means preparing for odd weather. It snows at weird times. Some places will get snow all the way into May and June. But a forecast showing the potential for 8 inches of snow is of pushing it. For the folks in Woodland Park, they had to adapt to it.

Jameson Mayuric is a delivery driver at Dominos Pizza in Woodland Park. He says driving was an adventure. "Oh man it's kind of crazy. You're watching people slip and slide a little bit and you're like, 'Oh my God!'"

It doesn't look like the end of April in Woodland Park. The roads were iffy throughout the day. It was that much more treacherous for delivery drivers like Mayuric. "I was like Oh my lord. I don't even know... I heard it was gonna be super wet snow so it's gonna be heavy."

Even those who had the luxury of working from home, like Landon Knight, had issues. "I do work remote. Super fortunate with that," Knight said. "Unfortunately today I lost power six or seven different times. So that was something I had to deal with all day. It's not fun. My dogs are always barking every time the power goes out."



No one was safe from power outages. Not even movie theaters like the Gold Hill Theater. "Luckily we got everything going just fast enough to not interrupt any movies," manager Cody Kish said. "I really wasn't expecting this. I thought we were just gonna have summer."

The weather in Woodland Park is expected to calm down over the weekend.

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