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Trump retira a su candidata para directora general de Sanidad, y apuesta por una tercera opción para el cargo

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Published 11:13 AM

Por Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump anunció que nominará a la Dra. Nicole B. Saphier como directora general de Sanidad de EE.UU., retirando a su anterior candidata, Casey Means, cuya nominación estaba estancada en el Capitolio.

“Nicole es una médica ESTRELLA que ha dedicado su carrera a guiar a mujeres con cáncer de mama durante su diagnóstico y tratamiento, mientras trabaja incansablemente para aumentar la detección temprana y la prevención del cáncer, al mismo tiempo que trabaja con hombres y mujeres en todas las demás formas de diagnóstico y tratamiento del cáncer”, escribió Trump en Truth Social.

“También es una COMUNICADORA INCREÍBLE, que logra que temas complejos de salud sean más fáciles de entender para todos los estadounidenses”, agregó.

Esta es la tercera persona nominada por Trump para el cargo de directora general de Sanidad en su segundo mandato. Su primera nominada, la Dra. Janette Nesheiwat, médica familiar de Nueva York y ex colaboradora médica de Fox News, vio retirada su nominación apenas días antes de que comenzara su audiencia de confirmación en el Senado el año pasado.

La directora general de Sanidad, conocida como “la médica de la nación”, es una doctora enfocada en educar y asesorar a los estadounidenses sobre cómo mejorar su salud mediante advertencias, informes y llamados a la acción que ofrecen la mejor información científica disponible sobre temas cruciales.

La directora general de Sanidad también forma parte del Cuerpo Comisionado del Servicio de Salud Pública de EE.UU., supervisando a este grupo de funcionarios uniformados que busca promover la salud de la nación.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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