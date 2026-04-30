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Pedestrian involved in traffic crash near Turman Elementary

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department confirms it is responding to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian as of 3:37 p.m. off Springnite Drive near Turman Elementary School.

Police tell KRDO13 that details are limited at this time.

A KRDO13 crew is en route.

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Abby Smith

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