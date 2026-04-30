Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspends campaign for US Senate

By Patrick Svitek, CNN

(CNN) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is suspending her Democratic primary campaign for US Senate, clearing the way for Graham Platner to challenge Sen. Susan Collins.

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” she said in a statement released Thursday. “That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate.”

Democrats had been bracing for several more weeks of a contentious campaign before the June 9 primary in Maine – a must-win state if they want to have any chance at capturing the Senate majority in November.

Incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins is running for her sixth term in the Senate – representing a state that her party’s president, Donald Trump, lost three times.

Democratic candidate Platner, an oyster farmer, has long been raising more money than Mills, who entered the primary later and had hoped to capitalize on an array of controversial social media posts in Platner’s past.

Platner raised $4.1 million in the first quarter of the year, while she took in $2.7 million. A February poll by the University of New Hampshire gave Platner a huge lead, 64% to 26%, over Mills.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had recruited Mills to enter the race, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, head of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, signaled support for Platner after Mills announced the end of her campaign.

“After years of allowing Trump’s abuses of power, Senator Collins has never been more vulnerable and we will work with the presumptive Democratic nominee Graham Platner to defeat her,” Schumer and Gillibrand said in a joint statement.

Republicans, meanwhile, were quick to express glee at Platner emerging as the Democratic nominee. Platner had run to the left of Mills and promised to be a more aggressive opponent of the Trump administration.

“Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats just coronated a phony who is too extreme for Maine,” Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement.

Platner’s campaign had been increasingly arguing the primary was over, citing polling, fundraising and advertising activity. And Republicans appeared to agree, with a pro-Collins super PAC launching a $2 million ad buy against Platner last week.

The-CNN-Wire

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