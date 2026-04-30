Death industry bill heads to Governor’s desk

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, at the Colorado Capitol Building, the state senate passed HB26-1258. The bill, named Changes to Practices Relating to Death, now heads to Colorado Governor Jared Polis's desk. If the Governor signs off, the bill will become law down the line in 2026.

KRDO13 is working to speak with sponsors of the bill about their hopes for the legislation.

The bill introduces new requirements for funeral establishments, mandating a physical location that is subject to inspection and requiring professional liability insurance with limits of at least $1 million. It also refines definitions for "funeral establishment," "broker," and "designee" within the mortuary science code. Additionally, the measure grants the director of the division of professions and occupations enhanced authority over these entities.

The director of the division of professions and occupations is now authorized to conduct routine inspections of all funeral establishments and crematories, with inspections occurring at least annually. These inspections can be carried out while an entity is registered, after its registration has expired, been revoked, or surrendered and upon an application for a new registration. The director may contract with a private party to perform these inspections.

The legislation expands professional licensure options to include "cremationist" and "natural reductionist." It establishes an associate license, which will be available starting Jan. 1, 2027, for individuals seeking to gain practice experience.

The bill specifies that funeral directors or mortuary science practitioners required to initiate, complete, respond to, or file a death certificate must provide their license number. The legislation clarifies that families, friends, or religious groups may conduct funeral services and final dispositions without a licensed funeral director or mortuary science practitioner if the deceased did not die of an infectious disease or if their religious beliefs necessitate such services.

New standards for transporting human remains are set, requiring dignified and sanitary methods that prohibit the stacking of bodies.

Funeral establishments must remove any implanted device in human remains before transporting the body to a crematory or commencing cremation. The bill also stipulates that funeral establishments cannot take custody of more unembalmed human remains than they can refrigerate unless the remains are held for less than 24 hours.

New unlawful acts now include failing to meet generally accepted standards of mortuary science or failing to perform required acts to meet these standards. Funeral establishments are prohibited from refusing to accept human remains not in a casket or requiring remains to be placed in a casket at any time. Contracts for funeral services must include the designee's license number and contact information for the Department of Regulatory Agencies for complaints.

The legislation updates the definition of abuse of a corpse as a criminal offense. This now explicitly includes dismembering or mutilating a body, hiding or concealing it, improperly allowing decomposition, improper disposal (such as throwing in trash, burning, or abandoning), removing an organ without permission (except as allowed by industry standards), selling a body or human remains, or transporting or storing a body in a degrading manner, including stacking. This includes storage that does not align with recognized industry standards and methods accepted by licensed individuals or without storing bodies in proper containers.

The bill prohibits individuals with an interest in a funeral establishment from also owning an interest in a nontransplant tissue bank. The director of the division of professions and occupations oversees the regulation of nontransplant tissue banks.

The act applies to offenses committed, license and registration applications filed, death certificates processed and contracts entered into or renewed on or after its effective date in August 2026.

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