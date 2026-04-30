Colorado governor signs animal welfare bills, including ban on pet store sales

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed two animal welfare bills into law on April 29, including one that bans the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores across the state.

The measure, HB26-1011, prohibits pet stores from selling, leasing, or otherwise transferring ownership of cats and dogs. Lawmakers say the goal is to crack down on the puppy mill industry and encourage more adoptions through shelters.

The bill was sponsored by Majority Leader Monica Duran, Representative Karen McCormick, Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, and Senator Dylan Roberts.

At the signing ceremony, shelter organization Humane Colorado brought puppies available for adoption, turning the event into an opportunity for animals to find homes.

“Colorado’s furry four-legged friends deserve loving homes,” Polis said. “We are stopping the harmful overbreeding of dogs and cats in terrible conditions in the puppy mill industry and encouraging Coloradans to adopt.”

First Gentleman Marlon Reis called the law a step toward greater accountability and compassion in how animals are treated across the state.

Duran, who named the legislation “The Pistol the Pomeranian Protection Act” after her own rescue dog, said the bill aims to protect both animals and consumers by ending retail pet sales.

Polis also signed HB26-1198, a second bill focused on expanding access to veterinary care in Colorado. The law allows veterinarians to prescribe certain medications directly in-house and establishes a donation program for unused pet medications that can be redistributed to clinics and animal shelters.

“This new law will help expand access to veterinary care by breaking down barriers,” Polis said, “and help more Coloradans get the care their furry four-legged loved ones need in one place."

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