Skip to Content
News

CSPD tests AI agent on non-emergency calls

CSPD
By
today at 9:32 AM
Published 9:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announces it will test a new assistive AI agent on non-emergency calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

According to CSPD, the AI agent has been designed "to support call handling and improve service efficiency " on their non-emergency line.

Police say during this testing period, activity will be monitored by trained communications personnel. The test will not affect 911 services, confirms police.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.