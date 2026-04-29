Colorado Springs city council votes to dissolve law enforcement transparency commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Tuesday, Colorado Springs city councilmembers voted unanimously to dissolve the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC), marking the end of a body created nearly six years ago to strengthen trust between police and the community.

The decision follows an earlier unanimous vote on April 14, when councilmembers advanced an ordinance to eliminate the commission ahead of final approval this week.

LETAC was created in the summer of 2020, in the wake of nationwide protests for police reform following the highly publicized death of George Floyd, and locally, the 2019 police shooting of De'Von Bailey.

According to a now-removed city webpage, the commission's mission was to "make recommendations to City Council which would promote improved understanding and relationships between the police department and the public."

Its goals included collecting community concerns, providing feedback and policy recommendations to the City Council, and offering input on budgeting and resource allocation based on audits of law enforcement performance.

Earlier this year, LETAC members themselves recommended that the city disband the commission and replace it with a new citizen-led body that reflected "the evolved needs of our growing city." That recommendation, passed by the city council in March, ultimately led to Tuesday’s vote.

In a joint statement, Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Police Chief Adrian Vasquez thanked commission members for their service and said the Colorado Springs Police Department has already implemented several recommendations since completing an independent audit in 2021. Those changes include updated use-of-force policies, expanded de-escalation training, and increased transparency through data sharing.

Mobolade also emphasized that he remains responsible for overseeing the police department, adding that "ensuring that all voices are heard; clearly, respectfully, and consistently" remains a priority.

Read the full joint statement below:

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the members of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission for their service, their time, and their willingness to step into complex and often difficult conversations. Their work came at a pivotal moment in our city’s history, and their input helped move Colorado Springs forward in meaningful ways. We respect their decision to dissolve the commission and thank them for their commitment to strengthening our community. In 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department undertook an independent, third-party audit to enhance transparency and accountability. Since then, the department has implemented key recommendations, including strengthening policies around the use-of-force, expanding de-escalation training, and increasing transparency through improved data sharing. These actions reflect a continued commitment to progress and to building public trust. As Mayor, I am accountable to the people of Colorado Springs for the performance and oversight of our Police Department. Chief Vasquez and I are fully aligned in that responsibility and in our shared commitment to leading with integrity, transparency, and results. Looking ahead, we are committed to continuing this work by engaging former LETAC members and the broader community to identify new and effective ways for residents to share input directly with the Mayor’s Office. Ensuring that all voices are heard; clearly, respectfully, and consistently; remains a priority. Together, we will continue to focus on what matters most: keeping our community safe, strengthening trust, and ensuring accountability remains clear, direct, and responsive to the people we serve.”

- Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Community calls for stronger police oversight

At the April 28 city council meeting, several residents voiced their support of the dissolution, but also urged city leaders to replace LETAC with a more powerful oversight body.

Brandon Rincon, with the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, criticized what he described as a lack of independent accountability.

"Currently, there is no mechanism for holding officers accountable outside of police investigating themselves, and we know that time and time again, police fail to actually act in a sense of justice when it comes to investigating other police officers," Rincon said.

Memphis Curry, also with the group, read a statement on behalf of a family member of a man killed by Colorado Springs police last year, who echoed those concerns.

"For too long, this city has offered the illusion of oversight while families bury loved ones and officers remain protected by the same system that failed us," Curry said. "We do not need another advisory board designed to absorb outrage and produce no real change. We need real power in the hands of the people."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.