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Local pharmacies are feeling the pinch, independent shops say state law isn’t working

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Published 8:02 PM

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Independently owned pharmacies thought this new law would save their business.

The 'Preserving Access to Rural Independent Pharmacies' bill, HB25-122, promised to save small independent pharmacies.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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