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Las fuerzas del orden federales realizan redadas en empresas en Minnesota en el marco de una investigación por fraude

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Published 8:50 AM

Por Andy Rose, CNN

Funcionarios federales están ejecutando órdenes de registro en el área de Minneapolis relacionadas con una investigación por fraude, según informaron este martes por la mañana el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional y un portavoz del Departamento de Justicia.

“Hoy, el FBI, junto con las fuerzas del orden federales, estatales y locales, participa en una operación policial autorizada por un tribunal como parte de una investigación en curso sobre fraude”, declaró a CNN el portavoz del Departamento de Justicia.

Este martes por la mañana, 22 órdenes de registro federales fueron ejecutadas en Minnesota, según informó un funcionario federal a CNN. La mayoría de los lugares parecen ser negocios que reciben fondos de Medicaid, incluyendo guarderías, según informó KARE, filial de CNN, que citó fuentes anónimas.

Según un funcionario federal, las redadas no estaban relacionadas con la inmigración, pero la Oficina de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional (HSI, por sus siglas en inglés) publicó en redes sociales que formaba parte de la operación. HSI es una unidad del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas.

Las acusaciones de uso fraudulento de fondos federales por parte de empresas somalíes han sido objeto de una investigación federal y de una acalorada audiencia en el Congreso el mes pasado. El gobernador Tim Walz suspendió su campaña de reelección en respuesta al escándalo.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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Con información de Hannah Rabinowitz, de CNN.

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