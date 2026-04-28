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El precio del petróleo supera los US$ 110 por barril ante las dudas sobre un acuerdo de paz en la guerra con Irán

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Published 6:44 AM

Por Hanna Ziady, CNN

El precio del petróleo superó hoy los US$ 110 por barril por primera vez en tres semanas, ante la preocupación de los operadores de que Estados Unidos e Irán no estén más cerca de un acuerdo para poner fin a la guerra y reabrir por completo el vital estrecho de Ormuz.

El crudo Brent, la referencia mundial del petróleo, subió un 2,7% hasta los US$ 111,2 por barril en las primeras horas de la mañana. El WTI, la referencia de Estados Unidos, cotizaba un 2,3% al alza, a US$ 98,5 por barril.

El presidente Donald Trump dio a entender el lunes que era improbable que aceptara la última propuesta de Irán para poner fin al conflicto, según informaron a CNN dos personas familiarizadas con el asunto. Teherán propuso un plan que reabriría el estrecho de Ormuz, dejando las cuestiones relativas a su programa nuclear para negociaciones posteriores.

“El estancamiento y el cierre del estrecho siguen teniendo un impacto negativo en los precios del petróleo”, escribió Mohit Kumar, economista jefe para Europa del banco de inversión Jefferies, en una nota. “Cuanto más tiempo permanezca cerrado el estrecho, mayor será su impacto negativo en la economía mundial”, añadió.

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