5 things to know for April 28: Royal visit, Jimmy Kimmel, storm outbreak, peace talks, deportations

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Portland recently gave birth mid-air to a healthy baby girl, with two paramedics on board assisting with makeshift tools. It just goes to show that even in an era of chronic flight delays, some arrivals still come ahead of schedule.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Royal visit

Britain’s King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, received a warm welcome in Washington on Monday as Charles began his first state visit to the United States. The royal trip comes as the monarch looks to steady US-UK relations strained by the war in Iran. In the coming hours, Charles will deliver a joint address to Congress, where he is expected to reference Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and reflect on the two nations’ shared history. Read more.

GALLERY: King Charles’ state visit to the US

2️⃣ Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is pushing back on calls from the White House for his firing after jokingly referring to first lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow” during a skit on his ABC show last week. “You know sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We’ve all been there, right?” Kimmel said during his monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The controversy is the first major test for Disney’s new CEO, Josh D’Amaro, as he navigates political pressure and questions over how the company handles its high-profile talent. Read more.

WATCH: What Kimmel said about Melania and why Trump wants him fired

3️⃣ Storm outbreak

Parts of the South are facing the threat of damaging winds, destructive hail and possible tornadoes today, as a multi-day severe thunderstorm outbreak enters its sixth day. At least one person has been killed and hundreds of thousands have been left without power. Read more.

4️⃣ Peace talks

A new peace plan has been submitted by Iran to the US to end the war, but sources tell CNN that President Donald Trump appears unlikely to accept the proposal. Tehran’s plan would reopen the Strait of Hormuz but leave questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the proposal is better than expected but reiterated that the strait must be fully and freely open. Read more.

5️⃣ Deportations

The Trump administration is taking steps to accelerate the deportations of migrant children in US custody amid White House pressure to quickly move kids through the system, according to administration officials and lawyers for the children. Immigration hearings, where a judge will eventually decide whether a child can stay in the US or be deported, are being moved up by weeks or even months, CNN reports. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Conspiracy theories run rampant after press dinner shooting

Social media has been flooded with conspiracy theories after a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. CNN’s Donnie O’Sullivan helps separate the facts from the online noise.

Actor sentenced to life in prison

A Nevada judge sentenced “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse to life in prison following a long-running criminal case.

A higher calling?

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 22 Buddhist monks who were allegedly carrying more than 240 pounds of cannabis at an airport.

Southwest Airlines unveils ‘Independence One’ plane

Sporting red, white, and a deep blue, Southwest Airlines has unveiled a plane with a new paint job in honor of America’s 250th anniversary

California governor’s race ramps up

Here are the seven candidates who have qualified for CNN’s California governor’s debate:

And finally…

▶️ Cyndi Lauper claps back at heckler during Vegas performance

Grammy-winning artist Cyndi Lauper had a quick comeback for a heckler while onstage performing on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The-CNN-Wire

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