King Charles set to meet Trump for the toughest mission of his reign

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Betsy Klein, Christian Edwards, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — “The word ‘special’ does not begin to do it justice,” said Donald Trump of the relationship between the United States and Britain. “We’re like two notes in one chord, or two verses of the same poem – each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together.”

That was in September, when the US president spoke at a banquet hosted by King Charles III to mark his unprecedented second state visit to Britain. Since then, Trump’s comments about Britain have not been so lyrical, or so kind.

The president has called Prime Minister Keir Starmer a “loser” over his refusal to assist the US militarily in its war with Iran. He said Starmer was “no Churchill,” comparing him instead to Neville Chamberlain, a previous British leader who appeased Hitler. He declared that Britain was no longer “the Rolls-Royce of allies” and dismissed its Royal Navy aircraft carriers as “toys.” Asked this month about the state of the “special relationship,” Trump replied: “Not good, not good at all.”

It falls to King Charles to help mend it. The monarch lands in the US on Monday for a four-day state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence, declared during the reign of his five-times great-grandfather, King George III.

The “special relationship” has endured a lot since then, from Britain’s burning down the White House in the War of 1812 to the US invasion of Grenada in 1983, while Queen Elizabeth II was its head of state.

Relations are again at a low ebb. Starmer had been praised for successfully navigating the first year of Trump’s second term; the second year has been choppier due to disagreements over Trump’s war against Iran.

Although the British monarch must stay above politics, his government is hoping that his US tour can help ease tensions. Charles and Camilla will have plenty of face time with the Trumps on the Washington leg of the trip, which culminates in an address by the King to a joint meeting of Congress, before the royals head to New York and Virginia.

“The King will not be having the kind of conversation with the president, or with senior senators and so on, that the prime minister would, but he’s extremely well informed, and it provides an opportunity for private conversations on some really important issues,” said Peter Westmacott, former British ambassador to the United States.

“From the United Kingdom’s point of view, we would obviously hope that those private conversations will have some impact,” he added.

Charles arrives in Washington after a gunman opened fire inside a hotel hosting a media dinner attended by Trump over the weekend. The monarch was “greatly relieved” that Trump, his wife and other guests were unharmed, Buckingham Palace said – and it is understood that he and Camilla reached out privately to the president in the wake of the incident.

CNN understands there will be some minor operational adjustments to one or two engagements but the overall plan for the four-day visit remains as previously scheduled.

A tough test

Charles has become something of a trump card for the British government. When Starmer visited the White House last year, he wasted little time in brandishing a letter from the King, inviting the president for a state visit at Windsor. The move showed how Starmer’s government planned to handle Trump in his second term: play to his penchant for flattery and royalty – and hope to reap rewards.

Trump’s affection for Britain and its monarchy is known to run deep. In “The Art of the Deal,” Trump said he got his “sense of showmanship” from Queen Elizabeth II, whose coronation he watched on TV when he was a boy. He recalled being “enthralled by the pomp and circumstances, the whole idea of royalty and glamor (sic).” And the president often speaks of his “great love” for Scotland, the birthplace of his mother, where he owns two golf courses.

But beneath this affection, there are deep differences between the monarch and president.

Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” plan is the sort of policy that Charles, an early environmentalist, has railed against for decades. While the King is a devotee of wind farms, Trump abhors them. He complained last year that the wind farms off the coast of his Turnberry golf course were not only an eyesore, but “driving the whales loco.” When Trump met then-Prince Charles during his first term, he complained the conversation had been “terrible,” according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Trump said the future King spoke of “nothing but climate change,” Grisham wrote in her memoir.

While the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed relatively smooth relations during her seven visits to the US, Charles will be fully cognizant of the turbulent landscape he’ll need to navigate while deploying the diplomatic expertise he has honed for decades. He knows how careful words and thoughtful actions can defuse wider tensions.

For the King, this trip isn’t just about Trump. It’s about America and the shared history between the two countries. That relationship “transcends the presidency,” a UK source with knowledge of the state visit arrangements told CNN.

They pointed to shared values, cultures with ingrained economies and security arrangements. “All of those things predate this current moment and all of them will continue long after,” the source added. That’s because when Trump leaves office and is replaced, the King will need to pick up with the next president and the ones after that until his son William takes over.

The “reality,” CNN was told by the source, is that the two countries have disagreed in the past on everything from Vietnam to the Suez Crisis but ultimately came back together during the World Wars, the Cold War and the creation of the United Nations. Things don’t always have to be “rosy,” the source explained.

The King and the Americans

Sources from the British side have said the King’s schedule has been tailored more broadly for the American people.

In Washington, the White House will lead on anything that happens at the executive residence, such as a private meeting between the King and Trump, a tour of the new White House beehive, a ceremonial military review with 21-gun salute, and the state dinner. The event is white tie, according to the UK source familiar with visit plans, the highest level of formal evening attire rather than the more semi-formal black tie – indicating top-tier honors for the British head of state. And expect a guest list that is more corporate than Hollywood glitz; there’ll be no John Travoltas dancing their way into the headlines.

Beyond the White House, the Brits have shaped arrangements and optics. The King and Queen will attend a garden party reflecting a cross-section of US society, and later in the week they will lay a wreath and flowers commemorating those who have lost their lives in service to the US, UK and allies.

The highlight of the visit is the King’s address to a joint meeting of Congress, only the second time a British monarch has done so. He is expected to speak directly to the American people rather than deliver an ode to any particular president.

There have been calls for the royal couple to meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse following the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. Charles’ brother was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office; police had previously said they were reviewing claims that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with the convicted sex offender while serving as envoy. The former prince has previously denied all accusations against him and insisted he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which the late Epstein is accused.

While the royals won’t address the Epstein scandal directly during the visit, they are expected to show how survivors of abuse should always be front of mind by meeting representatives of charities that work with survivors of domestic violence.

Away from the capital, the royal couple will continue this theme of connection with everyday Americans in New York where they will visit the 9/11 memorial and meet first responders, as well as going to a community initiative in Harlem, a literacy event, and a possible walkabout.

Then in the Democratic state of Virginia, they will meet indigenous communities to hear about conservation but also the contentious issue of land rights, which may raise eyebrows in the Trump administration. They will also attend a 250th anniversary block party. After leaving the US, the King will travel on to Bermuda before flying home to the UK.

White House also keen to impress

The trip also marks a high-stakes diplomatic test for the White House, which is set to offer the full pomp and circumstance of an official state visit.

Trump has personally taken an expanded role in planning for Tuesday evening’s event, according to one source familiar with the matter.

First lady Melania Trump signaled she has been involved with floral design and china selection, working closely with a team of White House chefs, social staff and protocol experts. The office of the first lady posted a black-and-white video teasing “the final details” last week, showing floral arrangements with amaranthus and roses, a place setting featuring the gilded Clinton china service, and a menu handcrafted by the White House Calligrapher’s Office.

“An event of this importance and magnitude is given great care and attention,” a White House official told CNN.

But Donald Trump, who is known to revel in the pageantry of official events, has taken the lead on details like building the guest list and menu selection, with his wife weighing in. The planning has taken place without a White House social secretary, a critical role for high-stakes hosting duties. Melania Trump, who employs a small staff compared to her predecessors or even her first term team, has yet to fill the position.

“He’s going to want it to be super grand,” one former White House official said, recalling how impressed Donald Trump was during a previous visit to Buckingham Palace.

His elevated attention to these details underscores the ways in which he has taken control of tasks that traditionally fall under the office of the first lady and executive residence staff. The president played a similar role for the Governors’ Ball earlier this year, where a military ensemble performed selections from Les Misérables.

And it comes as he oversaw the demolition of the East Wing, which was home to first ladies and their staff for decades, and is leading changes to the Rose Garden and West Colonnade, along with ballroom construction.

While their husbands meet, the first lady will host Queen Camilla for an educational event using virtual reality headsets and AI-enabled glasses with American students.

As Trump indulges his love of all things royal, Charles will spotlight the shared history between the two countries – and perhaps in the process ease current tensions.

When asked whether King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit could help fix the faltering US-UK relationship, Trump struck a positive tone on Thursday. “Absolutely, the answer is yes,” he told the BBC in a phone interview.

“I know him well, I’ve known him for years,” he said. “He’s a brave man, and he’s a great man. They would absolutely be a positive.”

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CNN’s James Frater contributed to this story.