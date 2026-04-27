Hegseth and Kid Rock went ‘for a ride’ with Army helicopter pilots weeks after previous Apache incident sparked criticism

By Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that he and Kid Rock went “for a ride” Monday with US Army Apache helicopter pilots — less than a month after the military sparked criticism when Army pilots flew Apaches over the entertainer’s Nashville-area home.

“Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops,” Hegseth wrote on X alongside photos of the two standing in front of an Apache helicopter. “The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement the helicopters on Monday were operating “in support of a Freedom 250th community relations event.”

Kid Rock “participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour,” Parnell said.

“The visit today provided an opportunity for Kid Rock to thank service members, highlight the professionalism of the men and women supporting the mission, and recognize their continued sacrifice in honor of our nation,” he said.

Last month, the Army briefly launched an investigation and suspended the Army pilots who flew the two Apaches over Kid Rock’s home. Hegseth promptly shut down the investigation and lifted the pilots’ suspensions. “No punishment. No investigation, Carry on, patriots,” Hegseth wrote on social media at the time.

A video posted by Kid Rock showed the musician saluting a helicopter hovering by the swimming pool at his home, which he has dubbed “The Southern White House.” In another video, he pumps his fist as two Apaches fly by him.

Trump at the time said, “Well, they probably shouldn’t have been doing it, yes, you’re not supposed to be playing games, right? But I’d take a look at it. They like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him. I don’t know.”

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