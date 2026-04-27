Skip to Content
News

Fort Carson military convoys to cause traffic increase

KRDO
By
Published 4:14 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials are alerting the community to increased traffic on several state highways due to around 1,400 military vehicles traveling in convoys from Fort Carson to the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site.

According to Fort Carson, the following routes will be affected from May 3 through May 7:

  • Primary Route: East on State Highway 94, then south on State Highway 71.
  • Alternate Route: South on Interstate 25, then east on U.S. Highway 350.

Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution when driving near military vehicles, maintain a safe distance, and avoid merging into convoys.

These convoys are related to a month-long training exercise referred to as “Ivy Mass” on both Fort Carson and at the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, says Fort Carson.

The community can also expect noise and dust beginning on May 1st at both Fort Carson and the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site. Officials say this training is an important exercise for maintaining the readiness of their forces.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.