Electric air taxis take off from Manhattan for first New York airport trips

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — An all-electric aircraft has flown demonstration flights from Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport, something the operator hopes will become an everyday occurrence at locations around the world.

Electric air taxi firm Joby Aviation flew the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) demonstration flights between two points in New York City on Friday and is continuing testing this week.

The electric aircraft, which look similar to a giant battery-powered drone, can carry five people, including one pilot. It takes off vertically like a helicopter, then some of the propellers tilt to propel the aircraft forward. The company says they are quieter than helicopters and produce zero operating emissions because they are electric.

The goal is to connect existing heliports in Lower and Midtown Manhattan to JFK International Airport in less than 10 minutes instead of the one-to two-hour drive.

“These flights advance our work to determine how next-generation aviation technology can serve the people of New York and New Jersey,” said Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the area’s airports, in a release.

Joby owns helicopter ride-share company Blade, which flies similar routes with traditional helicopters, and the company also maintains partnerships with Delta Air Lines and Uber.

Joby has done other test flights since 2023, but this 10-day flight campaign is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program.

In March, the US Department of Transportation chose eight pilot programs where eVOTLs will be tested. Besides urban air taxi services, regional passenger transportation, cargo, emergency meal response operations, autonomous flight and offshore energy sector transportation are being tested.

Joby is working with the Port Authority, as well as the Texas DOT, Utah DOT, Florida DOT and North Carolina DOT.

In 2024, the FAA published new rules inching air taxis one step closer to reality. Since then, companies like Joby have been working on testing for certification.

“Together, these pilot projects will create one of the largest real-world testing environments for next-generation aircraft in the world,” the DOT said in March. “Data from the pilot projects will be used by the FAA to develop new regulations that safely enable this futuristic technology at scale.”

The company is in its final stages of FAA certification. The FAA has a five-stage process for certification.

The-CNN-Wire

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