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Swalwell accuser cooperating with Manhattan DA investigation

<i>Zach Gibson/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at a news conference in April 2017.
<i>Zach Gibson/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at a news conference in April 2017.
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Published 12:37 PM

By Allison Gordon, Casey Tolan, CNN

(CNN) — A former staffer who accused former California Rep. Eric Swalwell of raping her is now cooperating with an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, she told CNN.

The woman, who said Swalwell raped her in a New York City hotel in April 2024, shared her story with CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month. She also accused Swalwell of having nonconsensual sexual contact with her after a night of heavy drinking in California in 2019, when she worked for him as a junior staffer.

The Manhattan DA’s office launched an investigation into the allegations a day after CNN’s initial report. Swalwell dropped out of the California governor’s race shortly afterward, and then resigned his seat in Congress.

Swalwell said at the time that “these allegations are false,” and vowed to “defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.”

The woman who accused Swalwell, who asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation, has also retained new legal counsel, she said.

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