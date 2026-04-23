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WATCH: Erratic driver stopped moments before entering a construction zone

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New
Published 2:02 PM

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released video of an 81-year-old male driving the wrong way on the shoulder of Highway 160 around 11 a.m. on April 8.

CSP says Trooper Maniss was in the middle of a traffic stop when he saw a Jeep Cladiator traveling on the shoulder and into opposing traffic. The trooper followed the Jeep, activating his emergency lights, but the driver did not respond, according to CSP.

Law enforcement says the driver continued to drive on and off the shoulder and barely avoided a head-on crash. As the driver approached an active work zone, the trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention due to the increasing danger, says CSP.

The trooper stopped the Jeep, and an 81-year-old male was taken into custody on the following charges:

  • Vehicular Eluding  
  • Drove Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs or Both
  • Reckless Driving

CSP says the footage, which can be viewed above, is a reminder about the risk those in work zones face each day.

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Abby Smith

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