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Gobierno de México propondrá al economista Roberto Lazzeri como nuevo embajador en EE.UU. en un año clave para el T-MEC

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Published 8:45 AM

Por Uriel Blanco, CNN en Español

La presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmó este jueves que propondrá al economista Roberto Lazzeri Montaño como nuevo embajador en Estados Unidos, en un año clave para la renegociación del Tratado México, Estados Unidos y Canadá (T-MEC).

Lazzeri Montaño, quien sustituiría en el cargo a Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, será propuesto ante EE.UU. y luego “ver si (en ese país) aceptan este proceso”, dijo Sheinbaum en su conferencia de prensa matutina.

La propuesta de Lazzeri Montaño como embajador en EE.UU. llega mientras el T-MEC se acerca cada vez a su periodo de revisión. El acuerdo comercial entró en vigor el 1 de julio de 2020 y exige que los tres países que forman parte realicen una revisión conjunta del mismo seis años después, es decir, en 2026.

El tema comercial, desde el T-MEC hasta los aranceles, ha sido clave en las relaciones diplomáticas entre los gobiernos de Sheinbaum y Donald Trump-

Lazzeri Montaño actualmente se desempeña como director general de Nacional Financiera (Nafin) y del Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext). Previamente, fue jefe de la Oficina de Coordinación del secretario de Hacienda y Crédito Público.

Noticia en desarrollo*

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