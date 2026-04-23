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City of Colorado Springs kicks off 100-day countdown to statehood anniversary

City of Colorado Springs
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New
Published 4:02 PM

Written by KRDO13 intern, Melissa Ramirez.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs has kicked off a 100-day countdown to Colorado's 150th anniversary of statehood and the United States' 250th anniversary, with a series of events planned across the Pikes Peak region this summer.

City leaders made the announcement during a media event at North Catamount Reservoir overlooking Pikes Peak. As part of the kickoff event, Phil Long Dealerships also announced a $25,000 donation to support these events.

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

The milestone celebrations will take place on July 4 and Aug. 1, with activities designed to highlight the region's history while also bringing residents and visitors together, says officials.

Events planned across the Pikes Peak region include:

  • Pikes Peak -- America’s Mountain will host programming throughout the day on both July 4 and Aug. 1, including the first-ever sunset experiences from the summit, along with the return of sunrise experiences. Aug. 1 will also feature a planned Guinness World Record attempt from atop the summit. These days will include timed-entry and shuttle-bus ticket options and will be available for sale now. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. 
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with a family-friendly free event. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, hands-on activities for all ages, and birthday cake.
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site -- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site will host an event called “United We Rock” on Aug. 1 from 2 to 8 p.m. The special America 250 – Colorado 150 event will feature live music, interactive experiences, and activities, including a beer-and-whiskey tasting festival. Admission details include $25 tickets with a whiskey/beer punch card and $5 entry for non-drinkers and those under 21, with food available for purchase onsite.

Residents and visitors can read more, get tickets, or explore additional events and activities happening across the community by clicking here.

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Article Topic Follows: News
City of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
North Catamount Reservoir
Phil Long Dealerships
Pikes Peak -- America's Mountain
Pikes Peak region
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

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