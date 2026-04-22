Police investigating car vandalism in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man says his son and multiple other neighbors are dealing with the aftermath of car vandalism that left his family cleaning up broken glass.

Ted Sandoval says that on Sunday morning, he woke to the news that his son's car window had been shattered, but when cleaning the glass, his family couldn't find what had caused the window to break.

Sandoval says his security camera shows a grey truck driving through the Northgate neighborhood, paired with the sound of what he believes is ammo from a pellet gun hitting the window.

Sandoval said his son's car wasn't the only one that was damaged. He says on the same night, two other people in their neighborhood also had their windows broken.

"We started to clean up and discovered that it wasn't a rock or...some kind of large, hard object...it...look[ed] like it was either a gun or a pellet that had broken the window," Ted Sandoval explained that while cleaning up, more neighbors stopped by saying their vehicles were also shot at.

Sandoval says that while glass and windows can be replaced, he worries that other residents may not be as forgiving.

"I just worry... the people that are doing this, don't understand that, there are many folks in this city in Colorado or in the country that...are really interested in protecting their lives and their property. And I just don't want to see anybody get hurt. You know, it is just glass. And most people have insurance, and it costs us money, and it is a nuisance, but we just don't want anybody hurt. I just hope that people understand that you take great risks when you try to get into people's property," explained Ted Sandoval.

Sandoval tells KRDO13 that by sharing this, he hopes more neighbors can be aware.

Police tell KRDO13 they are investigating the incident. The Colorado Springs Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who has been the victim of a similar crime, call 719-444-700. CSPD also urges community members who may have been affected by similar incidents to file a report online.

Police encourage neighbors to get involved in neighborhood watch programs if their area does not have one yet.

CSPD recommends exploring crime prevention through environmental design strategies. For more safety tips and ways to report these instances online, click here.

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