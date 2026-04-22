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CSFD responding to grass fire in Palmer Park

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Published 5:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) crews responded to a grass fire in Palmer Park just after 5:30 a.m. on April 22, according to the department's X page.

According to CSFD, crews on scene have reported a 10-foot-by-10-foot fire with several spot fires surrounding it. CSFD advises everyone to avoid the area.

We have a crew en route to the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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