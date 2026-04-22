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Six hospitalized after North Academy Boulevard crash

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:42 PM
Published 3:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed to KRDO13 that the crash on North Academy Boulevard was not fatal as originally reported by law enforcement.

According to police, two vehicles were involved, and six people were taken to the hospital.

North Academy Boulevard remains closed in all directions between Dublin Boulevard and Vickers Drive, according to law enforcement. The closure includes access to businesses on Academy in the area, as well as the closure of Lehman Drive in both directions on North Academy.

Law enforcement suggests using alternate routes and avoiding the area.

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