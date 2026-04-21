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Xcel Energy plans possible power shutoffs in Colorado counties due to wildfire risk

KRDO
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Published 12:08 PM

SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Xcel Energy announces that due to high wildfire risk on Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23 they are planning for a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning on Wednesday around 9 a.m. for some customers in Garfield, Mesa and Pitkin counties, and around 11 a.m. for some customers in Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande and Saguache counties. 

According to officials, these areas are experiencing extreme drought due to Colorado's dry winter and record warm temperatures. Xcel says that in the event of a power being shut off, they will wait until severe weather subsides before restoring power.

Officials say this could take anywhere from several hours to a few days because crews will need to patrol each line to repair damage and ensure it's safe to re-energize.

Xcel recommends customers with medical equipment that relies on electricity to take steps to prepare a backup power supply.

Officials say shutting off power is important to reduce wildfire risk and keep customers safe.

Xcel says they also expect to activate Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings across Colorado to mitigate against wildfire hazard conditions. 

For more information on the possible outage and the latest updates, click here.

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