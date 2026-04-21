The forecast is just the beginning: Sign up for the CNN Weather newsletter

By Angela Fritz, CNN

(CNN) — I’ve spent my career thinking about weather — how it works, how we talk about it and how it shows up in people’s lives. Most days, it’s something we glance at and move on. Other days, it’s the reason plans change — or maybe the reason you’re pulling your hair out over the ever-changing 10‑day forecast.

There’s a lot happening behind that forecast. Why is the pattern changing? How do we know what we know? And what does it mean, beyond just the next few days. The new CNN Weather newsletter, launching Tuesday, April 28, will explore those questions.

It isn’t a daily recap of highs and lows, or a rush to keep up with every system on the map. Instead, it’s a look at weather and climate through the people and ideas that shape how we understand them — slowing things down just enough to add context, clarity and perspective.

That might mean a deeper look at a single story that’s easy to miss in the daily churn, perspective on how the weather is changing or dispatches from my colleagues around the world. You’ll recognize voices like Andrew Freedman, Maggie Koerth and Bill Weir, each approaching the atmosphere from a slightly different angle and answering (or asking) different kinds of questions.

Not every newsletter will follow the same format, and that’s intentional. Each edition reflects the voice and perspective of the person writing it. I’ll be here to guide you through it, helping connect ideas and explain why a particular story is worth your attention.

If you’re interested in the wonder of weather, this newsletter is for you. Sign up to go beyond the forecast with us.

The-CNN-Wire

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