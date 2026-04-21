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Rattlesnake ‘MegaDen’ livestream goes live in Colorado

Project RattleCam
By
today at 10:53 AM
Published 10:51 AM

Colo. (KRDO) -- A livestream of a "MegaDen" of rattlesnakes in Colorado is now active after the winter.

The livestream features a Prairie Rattlesnake rookery at an undisclosed location in Colorado, highlighting hundreds of snakes making their way to bask in the sun, according to officials.

Watch the livestream below or click here.

According to officials, dozens of pregnant snakes spend the summer at this location preparing to give birth.

The project is a collaboration between California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, snake removal company Central Coast Snake Services and Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Officials say the project helps to raise awareness about rattlesnakes, their behavior and their importance in the ecosystem.

To learn more about rattlesnakes in Colorado, click here.

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