Canadian killed, six Americans among injured as gunman shoots tourists at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

By Michael Rios, Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — A Canadian woman was killed and six American tourists were among the more than a dozen wounded after a gunman opened fire near Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids on Monday, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the popular archaeological site, killing the Canadian woman before taking his own life, Mexico’s security cabinet said on X.

Authorities say they seized a firearm, a bladed weapon and live cartridges at the site.

At least 13 people were injured during the attack, with eight still hospitalized late Monday, the Secretary of Government said in a statement. Earlier Monday, the State of Mexico said four people had gunshot wounds and two others were injured falling.

Among those taken to hospitals were six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one Canadian, the Associated Press reported, citing the local government.

Canada’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed that one of its citizens was killed and another was wounded. In a statement, it expressed condolences to the victims’ families and thanked the Mexican government for its response.

CNN has reached out to the American, Colombian and Russian embassies for comment.

The shooting happened as Mexico faces scrutiny over public security during preparations to welcome millions of visitors for the World Cup this summer.

Videos on social media show people fleeing the area after gunfire was heard around Teotihuacán’s Pyramid of the Moon.

Teotihuacán is a major archaeological site and tourist destination located about 30 miles northeast of Mexico City. The vast archaeological zone, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is lined with multiple monuments including two towering pyramids.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said authorities from federal, state and local agencies are responding to the shooting rampage.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply hurts us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian Embassy,” she said.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said it is also in contact with other embassies and is working to provide necessary support to the injured foreign nationals.

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez also offered support, sending her “solidarity to the families of the people who were affected by what happened in Teotihuacán.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Max Saltman and Avery Schmitz contributed to this report.