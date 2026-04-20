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WATCH: Curious bear rips down security cameras at Colorado mountain home

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Updated
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:31 PM

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A surprising visitor in southern Colorado left behind quite the story, and a couple of toppled cameras.

Homeowner Brian Friend, living on the Western Spanish Peaks at about 10,000 feet, says a bear wandered onto their property and knocked down two security cameras. Friend believes the bear assumed them to be bird feeders.

The incident was caught on camera, showing the curious bear investigating the devices before pulling them down.

Despite the encounter, the homeowner says the cameras were not damaged.

Watch the video above.

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