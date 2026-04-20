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The School Buzz: Sabin Middle School students head to robotics world championship

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Published 7:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --  Three students from Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs Schools D11 are headed to the VEX Robotics World Championship, one of the biggest competitions of its kind in the world.

The team, called Da Vincis 2.0, earned its spot after competing at the state tournament, beating out hundreds of teams along the way. Now, they’ll join nearly 600 middle school teams from 55 countries, competing later this month in St. Louis, Missouri.

The team is made up of three eighth graders: Declan Martin, Riley Snyder and Jaxon Wright. Since August, they’ve competed in multiple tournaments, bringing home 15 awards this season.

This competition goes way beyond just building a robot. Students design, build, and code their machines while also documenting their work and competing in fast-paced challenges that test strategy and teamwork.

Da Vincis 2.0's coach says it’s all about learning how to think critically, communicate and problem-solve; skills that go far beyond the competition. And now, they’ll get to showcase those skills on the world stage, representing not just their school, but all of Colorado Springs.

Is there someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

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Donovan Pimentel

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