National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today is the first day of National Work Zone Awareness Week, a nationwide effort to promote safe driving through work zones from April 20 -24.

According to the city of Colorado Springs, this year's theme is "Safe actions save lives."

City officials, alongside local public works, utilities, and law enforcement agencies, gathered last week at the 8th Street Project site to highlight the importance of work zone safety ahead of the busy construction season.

Read more: Drivers speak out on latest traffic shifts in place on 8th Street in Colorado Springs

The city says this summer, residents can expect to see more work zones, lane shifts and crews working close to traffic.

“Our crews are out every day working just feet from live traffic,” said Clint Brown, Public Works Maintenance and Operations Manager. “Work zones are active job sites, and the choices drivers make, like slowing down, staying alert, and giving space, directly impact whether our employees go home safely. Safe actions save lives.”

The city and officials urge drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, follow signage and give workers space.

However, they also reconginixzed their responsibility and created a safe space for all.

“Consistency in work zones helps drivers know what to expect and how to respond safely,” said Scott Hall, El Paso County Training Division Manager.

Law enforcement reminded drivers that unsafe driving in work zones can have serious consequences.

For more information about current projects and traffic impacts, follow KRDO13's Road Warrior.

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