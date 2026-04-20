Skip to Content
News

Cotter brothers appear in court, lawsuit alleges brothers gave ‘urn with concrete-like substances’

Pueblo County, KRDO
By
New
Published 10:23 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, April 20, 2026, Brian and Chris Cotter are expected in Pueblo County Court. It comes following a lawsuit filed by Plaintiff Crystal Kiniston.

The pair is being sued by a former client who alleges that her father, Charles Russell, died on June 25, 2011, in Lamar, Colorado, and 14 years later, his body was found and identified amongst the other corpses that were decomposing in the Davis Mortuary.

Court records claim that the Cotter brothers "preyed upon" Kiniston when "she was most vulnerable by promising to treat her deceased loved one with respect and dignity." The lawsuit says that, instead, the brothers treated her father carelessly, while the Pueblo Masonic Temple Annex Association "failed to satisfy their duties as landlords."

PRIOR COVERAGE: Daughter sues owners of Davis Mortuary after father’s body found among 24 decaying corpses

KRDO13 is closely following the court hearing and will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 5 & 6.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.