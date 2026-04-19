Gas prices won’t fall quickly. Here are ways to pay less at the pump right now

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Although tensions are easing in the Middle East — at least for now — US gas prices will remain far above pre-war levels for weeks, if not months.

But you can ease the pain at the pump now if you know how to shop smart for gas.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.05 on Sunday, down from a recent peak of $4.17 but much higher than the $2.98 drivers were paying before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began on February 28.

There are multiple ways to knock off at least a few cents, including finding the least expensive gas station in your neighborhood, filling up at certain retailers and joining loyalty programs.

“Nobody should be paying the retail price,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at online price tracker GasBuddy. “There are so many different ways to save.”

GasBuddy, along with Google Maps and Waze, allows drivers to compare prices in certain areas so they can find the cheapest place to fill their tanks. GasBuddy also offers a free card or a paid membership service that provides additional savings at the pump.

Fuel prices can vary widely. In Tampa, Florida, for instance, the cost ranged from $3.75 to $4.39 a gallon within a few miles on Thursday, De Haan said.

Warehouse club discounts

Warehouse clubs, such as Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s, offer members discounted gas as part of their benefits. Low-priced gas has added benefits for retailers, like getting people out of their cars to shop in stores. Fuel at Costco costs 34 cents less than the national average, while the price at Sam’s Club and BJ’s is 26 cents lower, according to the latest data from the Oil Price Information Service, or OPIS, a Dow Jones company.

Gas sales at Costco shot up in the mid to upper 20% range between March 2 and April 5 compared to the same period last year, said Gary Millerchip, the company’s chief financial officer. The increase was fueled by a combination of higher prices and higher sales. The average number of gallons pumped daily jumped a little over 10% during that time.

“We’ve tried to either delay or minimize the level of the increase in prices that we’ve taken at the pump,” he told CNN.

One tradeoff, however, is the frequent long lines at these stations, said Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at OPIS. Drivers have to decide whether it’s worth their time to wait.

Loyalty programs

Supermarkets and convenience stores also provide incentives that turn into savings at the pump.

Kroger, for instance, has had a fuel rewards program for more than two decades. Shoppers can earn one point for every $1 spent on groceries, which they can then redeem for up to $1 off per gallon of gas at Kroger’s fuel stations and certain Shell stations. The supermarket chain has also offered special deals in recent weeks that allow shoppers to earn more fuel points with purchases.

Fuel at Walmart costs about 18 cents less than the national average, according to OPIS. But shoppers who purchase a Walmart+ membership can receive 10 cents off per gallon at more than 13,000 stations, including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy. (Drivers in Alabama receive a 5-cent discount.)

Major gas companies also provide loyalty programs that provide either instant savings or allow drivers to rack up points for discounts down the road. Some also partner with other groups to offer deeper discounts.

The 8 million members in BP’s earnify rewards program, for instance, receive 5 cents off per gallon at BP and Amoco stations and certain other stations. They can rack up additional savings by shopping in BP convenience stores and several grocery stores, including Harris Teeter.

BP has also teamed up with Amazon to offer Prime members a 10-cent-per-gallon discount at the pump. The two companies also occasionally boost the savings to 20 cents a gallon on Fridays, a promotion that’s now running through the end of May.

Those who sign up for Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program, on the other hand, earn points when they fill up at participating stations. For every 100 points, they can get $1 off gas or convenience store items. Also, members who use their checking account as a payment method pay at least 10 cents less per gallon at the pump.

AARP members who link their accounts to Exxon Mobil’s program can earn an additional point.

Drivers often overpay for gas, especially because they tend to always go to the same stations, De Haan said. The key is to shop.

“My car doesn’t care what gasoline goes into it,” he said. “Most of the time it’s coming from the same refineries anyway.”

The-CNN-Wire

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