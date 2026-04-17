Eileen Gu is at the top of her sport. Now, she’s out to fight ‘the bad guys’

By Aleks Klosok, Amanda Davies, CNN

Geneva, Switzerland (CNN) — Eileen Gu is never one to shirk a challenge.

From exploring the boundaries of quantum physics as a Stanford undergrad to becoming one of the world’s highest-earning female athletes, her potential on and off the slope is seemingly limitless.

Now, as the most decorated athlete in her sport, the 22-year-old is at the peak of her powers.

Yet for all the stardom and success, controversy and vitriol follows, due to her unrivalled success and decision to compete for China instead of the United States, where she was born and raised.

That decision was taken back in 2019 and the paradox of adulation and anger that has since followed is something the phenom has, for better or worse, learned to live with.

“When I was a little bit younger, I think I defined success as how easy can I make it look,” speaking to CNN Sports as an IWC Schaffhausen ambassador at the watchmaking show, Watches and Wonders, in Geneva, Switzerland.

“And then as I got older, I realized that the more successful you become, the more people hate you for it.

“And when you’re not the underdog anymore, then it’s easier to root for the next person. I don’t resent that at all.”

If she can do it, I can

Back in 2022, an 18-year-old Gu was that underdog, albeit a generational one.

She became freestyle skiing’s youngest Olympic champion with her big air and halfpipe golds, and the first to win three medals at her home Games when she added slopestyle silver.

She hasn’t looked back since, but has never forgotten her core belief of self and world improvement.

“I’ve pretty much been the same person and very consistent in all of my messaging throughout,” she says.

“I’ve valued education. I’ve valued being able to communicate and, more importantly, I think clearly and cognizantly about what kind of person you want to be and what kind of messages you want to use your platform to convey.

“It’s exciting that people are now caring to hear the message that I have to put out there.”

A key part of that messaging to her followers has been demonstrating her own vulnerability to show “that I have just as many hardships as they do” and that “if Eileen struggles and so do I then it’s worth a try.”

Viral response

Gu points to the weight of external pressure and expectation that accompanied her at the most recent Winter Games in Milan Cortina following her breathtaking breakout performance in Beijing.

“The proportion of difficulty increases with the success that you have,” she says.

“Even though people start to expect it more from you, each time it becomes more difficult, and I think a lot of people might not recognize that.”

Despite the public scrutiny and spotlight, she delivered two silver medals to officially become the most decorated freestyle skier of all time which subsequently resulted in one of the viral moments of the Games.

When questioned by a reporter whether the silver medals were “two silvers gained or two golds lost,” she initially laughed before confidently stating: “I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history. I think that’s an answer in and of itself.”

That assertiveness and assurance has manifested itself in her choice to publicly speak out against her detractors.

It is almost poetic then that Gu defended her halfpipe gold in Milan Cortina with a stunning performance that quieted the critics – at least for a while.

Citizenship row back in focus

Gu’s allegiance came back into sharp focus at this year’s Games when US Vice President JD Vance was asked to comment directly about whether he thought the athlete was “treasonous” in choosing to represent China and not speak out about human rights.

Vance’s answer was measured – he said he had “no idea” what Gu’s status “should be” – though he did say he hoped athletes who grew up in the US and benefited from its systems would want to compete for the country.

“I’m flattered. Thanks, JD! That’s sweet,” Gu responded at the Games.

She added: “So many athletes compete for a different country. People only have a problem with me doing it because they kind of lump China into this monolithic entity, and they just hate China. And also because I win. Like, if I wasn’t doing well, I think that they probably wouldn’t care as much.”

Since then, she’s recounted stories of online hate, physical attacks and the weight of carrying two countries on her shoulders.

She admits she doesn’t “really take the time to tally (or) know the demographics of my haters, to be frank with you, I don’t really care” adding “if you seek out hatred, I promise you you will find it.”

“The same holds true for love and joy and sportsmanship,” she states.

“The world doesn’t revolve around me, and so other people’s opinions are really just themselves.”

Fighting the bad guys

And it’s not just with words and messages that she’s taking her fight to “the bad guys” as she puts it, it’s with actions too in the form of an expected discovery: Muay Thai.

Gu recently posted a short clip of her in a boxing workout, throwing punches with a steely, determined look.

“I’m not sure where that heroic endeavor came in? Maybe I’d seen one too many superhero movies?” she explains.

Her ultimate goal is achieving a better world of opening up sports to more people, and while she admits her methodology may change over the next 15-20 years, the ambition will remain the same.

“Seeing hard work pay off, especially when it has a large-scale impact (brings me joy),” she smiles.

“If I do something that I feel I’ve worked hard for and has impacted millions of lives across the globe, I think that feels important and fulfilling.”

The-CNN-Wire

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