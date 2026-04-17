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Colo. Springs Police investigate middle schooler’s alleged AI scam to claim lost dog reward

KRDO
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Updated
today at 12:17 PM
Published 12:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It was during the COVID lockdowns of 2020, when Wendy Bliss-Highfell adopted Freya, a mini schnauzer dog.

"She's just been like my second child, third child," Bliss-Highfell said.

But last week, Freya went missing. "For her to disappear so quickly on Wednesday night when I let her out to go to the restroom was just really shocking," Bliss-Highfell said. "I walked around the entire neighborhood."

It's been all hands on deck to find the lost pup since. Bliss-Highfell says in addition to searching her own neighborhood, she searched the neighboring neighborhoods, nearby wooded areas, and put plenty of flyers up on telephone poles and online social media sites.

Not to mention the $1,000 reward for whoever returns Freya.

Then Sunday came, and the full-court press to find Freya finally felt like it was paying off.

"When I woke up, I had this text that someone had found my dog, and I was elated. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is great!" Bliss-Highfell recalled.

But that moment of elation was short-lived. "It became kind of like a chess game where this person. They wouldn't identify themselves," Bliss-Highfell said. But one thing they did do was ask for half the reward up front

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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